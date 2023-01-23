Nile Rodgers & CHIC to perform at Ludlow Castle

Musical legend Nile Rodgers & CHIC are to play at Ludlow Castle in July, the fourth of a series of shows announced to take place within the castle walls this summer.

Musical legend Nile Rodgers

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and multiple Grammy Award-winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist will be performing within the castle walls on Saturday 22 July.

As the co-founder of CHIC, Rodgers pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records, and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times.”

- Advertisement -

His work in the CHIC Organization including “We Are Family” with Sister Sledge and “I’m Coming Out” with Diana Ross and his productions for artists like David Bowie (“Let’s Dance”), Madonna (“Like A Virgin”) and Duran Duran (“The Reflex”) have sold over 500 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide while his innovative, trendsetting collaborations with Daft Punk, Daddy Yankee and Beyoncé reflect the vanguard of contemporary hits.

Speaking about this summer’s performance, Ludlow Castle General Manager, Gemma England said:

“And last, but by no means least Nile Rogers & Chic are the final act to join our line-up for Ludlow’s new Within the Walls event, together with Futuresound we are incredibly excited and proud to be bringing world renowned artists to our medieval Castle. The response to the concerts so far has been incredible and we have no doubt that this really will be a summer to remember.”

Residents of Ludlow and surrounding areas with post codes SY7, SY8 & HR6 will have access to an exclusive 48-hour priority pre-sale from 10am Wednesday 25th January.

General admission tickets go on sale 10am Friday 27th January via seetickets.com.