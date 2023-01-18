Shrewsbury Folk Festival announces first wave of artists

Singer-songwriter Billy Bragg has topped the bill in the first wave of artists announced for this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival.

Billy Bragg has topped the bill in the first wave of artists announced for this year’s Shrewsbury Folk Festival

Oysterband, Breabach, Jiggy, Spiers & Boden, Talisk, Daphne’s Flight, kora master N’Faly Kouyaté from Afro Celt Sound System, Maddy Prior & Forgotten Lands, Leveret, N’famady Kouyaté, The Bar-Steward Sons of Val Doonican, The Salts and Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band also join the first line up reveal for the Shropshire festival that will take place from Friday August 25 to Monday August 28.

Shrewsbury’s dance line up has also been released with Lasair, Leveret performing a special 10th anniversary ceilidh, Melrose Ceilidh Band, Old Spot, Oscina, Peeping Tom, Topette!! and Whapweasel signed up by organisers for its programme of ceilidhs and social dances.

- Advertisement -

Morris and dance sides already confirmed are Beltane Border, Bower Street Morris, Chinewrde Morris, Crooked Moon Appalachian, Ironmen & Severn Gilders, JD & Folk, The Shropshire Bedlams & Martha Rhoden’s Tuppenny Dish, Shropshire Sharpshins Rapper and Tower Ravens Rapper.

Director of the award-winning festival, Sandra Surtees, said: “2023 is already shaping up to be a great line up with an eclectic mix of traditional and contemporary folk, world musicians and Americana that will offer something for everyone to enjoy across the four days of the festival.

“Ceilidhs and social dance is a hugely important part of the festival and we’re delighted to have some of the best bands around for our comprehensive dance programme. We’ll be announcing many more headliners and bands in the coming months as we count down the days until August Bank Holiday weekend.”

The festival has four live music stages including open air and covered marquees, a dance tent for ceilidhs and dance shows and workshops, dedicated festivals for children and young people including music, dance, crafts and circus skills, workshops from yoga to songwriting, singarounds and music sessions.

There is also on-site camping and glamping, a food village and festival shop, craft fair and real ale, wine and cocktail bars.

Day and weekend tickets are on sale at shrewsburyfolkfestival.co.uk.