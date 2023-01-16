Tickets on sale for Welshampton’s pantomime

Tickets are now on sale for Welshampton’s spectacular pantomime on March 3, 4 and 5.

Counting down to the Time Trekkers show are Heather Rodenhurst as Ratzlinger, Shaun Higgins as Romulus, Francesca Williams as Calliope and Derek Cairns as Mad Vlad

The colourful show Time Trekkers is a true community creation with a cast and crew of more than fifty people from the village and surrounding area.

Chairman of Welshampton Bonfire Committee Mick Higgins urged people to book tickets early.

“Tickets for last year’s show completely sold out. Demand is driven by our reputation for high-quality productions with unique and hilarious scripts, glamorous costumes, ingenious staging and a live nine-piece band. We’d advise early booking to avoid disappointment.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50 for adults, £7.50 for seniors and £5.50 for under 16s, can be booked via the Welshampton Bonfire Committee website www.welshampton.org.uk or by contacting 01948 710180

Amidst the gloom of winter’s end, Welshampton Bonfire Committee Pantomime Company is ready and waiting to delight audiences with zany silliness once again.

Time Trekkers is a fantastic explosion of family-friendly fun, with a script written by Oswestry playwright Shaun Higgins. It features a host of colourful characters in a race against time to outsmart the evil sorceress Ratzlinger before she wreaks her rotten revenge. The cast includes time-travelling heroes, ancient Greeks, the Time Team and the wildly chivalrous Knights of the Octagonal Table.

Director Ian Andrew said: “Rehearsals are going like clockwork, and I’m delighted with the number of people who have come forward to perform or to join the production crew. Time Trekkers really does promise to give our audiences the time of their lives!”

Full details are available on the website and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.