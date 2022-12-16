Do you want to build a snowman? Junior members of the multi-award winning theatre company Get Your Wigle On are preparing to perform Disney’s Frozen JR. in Shrewsbury this weekend.

Get Your Wigle On present Disney’s FROZEN JR.

The spectacular new junior musical is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.

It is showing this Saturday 17th – Monday 19th December at The Barnes Theatre (formerly The Ashton Theatre), Shrewsbury.

Join Anna, Elsa, and all of your favourite characters as they embark on an epic, ice-filled journey of self-discovery, camaraderie, and the real meaning of true love.

Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favourite Frozen songs such as “Love Is an Open Door,” “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,” and “Let It Go,” as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production. With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR. is sure to melt your heart!

With a cast of talented local performers and at only 60 minutes long – audiences of all ages are sure to love this fanciful and heartwarming stage adaptation of the top-grossing animated film of all time!

Frozen JR. opens to audiences at 7pm on Saturday 17th December and will run until Monday 19th December – with three performances on Sunday 18th!

Performances are held at the newly refurbished Barnes Theatre (previously known as The Ashton Theatre) located within Shrewsbury School, Kingsland.

With over 75% of tickets already sold, Get Your Wigle On strongly recommend audience members book seats in advance. The house will open 45 minutes prior to each performance and refreshments will be available to purchase at the venue. Free parking for audience members is also available on site.

For more information, or to purchase tickets see https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on/shrewsbury/barnes-theatre/frozen-jr-gywo/e-vabdem.