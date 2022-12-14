The Naughty Christmas tree at Attingham Park

Festivities at Attingham Park are well under way and next week visitors will be entertained with a funny festive sketch, entitled the Naughty Christmas Tree.

The main entrance hall to the Attingham mansion. Photo: J Gough

Taking place in the Stables Courtyard, the festive sketch is suitable for all the family. The Naughty Christmas tree does not want to be decorated and would instead rather play silly games. This makes it very difficult for Mrs Butterworth to complete her task of getting the tree ready in time for Christmas!

Mrs Butterworth will need to ask families to help her, but to her surprise the Naughty Tree does not mind being decorated by the children. As soon as Mrs Butterworth’s back is turned, off goes the naughty Christmas tree to hide again!

Claire Tafft, Experiences and Programming Manager said:

“Christmas at Attingham is a special time of year and the Naughty Christmas Tree sketch is a delightful bit of fun for visitors, as they pass through the Stables Courtyard. We have a lot of trees this Christmas, but this is definitely one for families with children to keep their eye on!”

The Naughty Christmas tree sketch will be performed by Same Difference Arts from Monday 19 to Thursday 22 December. The performance will take place three times on each day between 11am and 3pm.

The sketch is just one of many festive highlights at Attingham this December. Visitors to the Mansion can pre-book a visit and see two floors of historic rooms filled with inventive themed Christmas trees and decorations, celebrating two centuries of creativity, craft and conservation at Attingham.

A new Christmas Tree Trail includes traditional trees and striking alternative Christmas trees, including a ‘twisty tree’ made by volunteers. Younger visitors can keep an eye out for festive gnomes who have escaped from their base at the Bothy and are hiding along the tree trail.

Families can also get creative with ‘Christmas Tree Trail’ packs. Available from Visitor Reception on arrival, they include a guided route around the trees and some extra tree challenges. Packs cost £3 and contain a trail map, colouring pencils and a wooden mini-Christmas tree kit.

Attingham makes Christmas runs through to Monday 2 January (closed Christmas Day). The Mansion is open for pre-booked visits from 10.00am to 4.00pm with last entry at 3.30pm.

For those wishing to visit the outdoors and see the Naughty Christmas Tree sketch, booking is not required. Visits to Attingham Park are free for National Trust members and under 5s, non-members pay the admission fee at time of booking.

For more information on Christmas at Attingham please visit the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park , email attingham@nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01743 708170.