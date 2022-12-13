Shropshire village team countdown to twelfth winter show

The clock is ticking for a Shropshire village team as it begins the countdown to its twelfth winter show in an original production involving all parts of the community.

Director Ian Andrew counts down to the winter show

Time Trekkers has been written for the Welshampton Bonfire Committee pantomime team by Oswestry playwright and actor, Shaun Higgins. It takes place at Welshampton Parish Hall, Welshampton, near Ellesmere on March 3,4, and 5.

Each production involves more than 60 people from the small village and draws on the talents of local musicians, artists, performers and creators who have worked together to bring the production to the stage.

Directing for the very first time is Ian Andrew, of Ellesmere, who said it was a fantastic explosion of family-friendly fun.

Time Trekkers is a sequel to Time Warped, the village’s 2016 production. It features a host of colourful characters in a race against time to outsmart the evil sorceress Ratzlinger before she wreaks her rotten revenge. The cast includes time-travelling heroes, ancient Greeks, the Time Team and the wildly chivalrous Knights of the Octagonal Table.

Ian said: “After 18 years of involvement in community arts, I’m expecting to have the time of my life working with the Welshampton panto crew as a newbie director. With fabulous sets, a very funny original script, a live band and some terrific actors, Time Trekkers looks all set to astound and delight audiences once again.”

“As ever, many local people of all ages are involved both on stage and behind the scenes. We never cease to be amazed at the sheer wealth of talent there is across all parts of the production.”

There will be four shows – Friday night, Saturday afternoon, Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at 7.30pm and 2.30pm. Tickets, which cost £9.50, £7.50 and £5.50, will be released early in the new year when they can be booked via the website or by contacting 01948 710180.

Details are available on Welshampton Bonfire Committee’s website www.welshampton.org.uk and on the ‘Welshampton Bonfire Committee presents’ Facebook page.