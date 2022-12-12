Tickets released for biggest Shropshire Kids Festival yet!

Shropshire’s original kids festival is set to return in February 2023. The award-winning Shropshire Festivals team will be filling Telford International Centre with fun for 0-12 year olds on February 18 and 19 during the school half term.

The festival lays on a selection of activities for children aged 0-12

Normally held across three halls, this year’s festival will expand in to a fourth hall dedicated to under 5s, creating a safe space for little ones away from the big kids. Aside from inflatables and a sensory class, they can play amongst a mini pop up play town.

Organisers are also increasing the size of the popular foam party, and recommend bringing a towel and change of clothes.

Aside from professional face painting, every activity will be included in the ticket price meaning there is no limit to what families can enjoy.

Free activities include an obstacle course, large inflatables, giant games, school of coding, STEM workshop, silent disco, Diddi Dance, space hoppers, Console Heaven, Haygate vet school, foam party, arts and crafts with The Creation Station, Alison’s Bee Class, circus skills with Panic Circus, cheerleading, nerf wars, animals, human table football, martial arts, performing arts, boxing, princesses and pirates, pickleball, tennis, Telford Tigers, cricket, a dedicated dinosaur area and EKO activities (Educating Kids Outdoors).

Local author, Donna David, will be reading at the event. Her books include ‘Oh No, Bobo!’ ‘Trains, Trains, Trains’ and ‘Farmer Llama’.

Beth Heath, Director of Fun at Shropshire Festivals, describes what to expect from a day at the festival, “Imagine cramming a year’s worth of family days out in to a day at the International Centre – that’s Shropshire Kids Festival! From inflatable craziness to petting animals, and hands-on STEM activities to dancing in a disco – we have it all! And the best bit is nearly everything is included in the admission price, so rejoice in being able to say yes to everything with unlimited use of all the activities.

“With two kids of my own I understand what both kids and parents are looking for in a day out, and Shropshire Kids Festival is the answer. We bring you unlimited fun, broadening horizons with new experiences, and not having to worry about paying for every activity the kids want to try. And when it all gets too much, the grown-ups can chill out in our adult creche!”

A limited number of golden tickets have been released which give access to a golden hour from 9am until 10am before general admission opens. Organisers have likened the queue-busting tickets to having the keys to a world of fun.

The festival has designated baby changing and breastfeeding areas, plus a quiet zone for kids with additional support needs.

Beth adds, “The entire festival is indoors, so come rain or shine during February half term, you can enjoy an unforgettable day out at Shropshire Kids Festival!”

For more information and to purchase golden tickets, visit www.shropshirekidsfest.co.uk.