-0.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, December 12, 2022
Now Playing:

One-pound leisure activities help families to keep busy this winter in Telford and Wrekin

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council are bringing back their Kids 4 £1 leisure programme this December to help support families to once again to stay local and spend less during school holidays.

One-pound leisure activities help families to keep busy this winter
Family favourite indoor and outdoor activities are available including swimming, tennis and soft play as well as winter themed sports like tobogganing and tots donuts at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre.

The one-pound sessions will run from Monday 19 December to Saturday 31 December 2022.

- Advertisement -

Telford Ice Rink’s Magical Christmas event is also running throughout December which will see visitors of all ages enjoy festive discos, winter themed skating and meet Christmas characters on the ice. This event is perfect for residents who are looking for a Christmas experience Christmas right on their doorstep.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab) Cabinet Member for Leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships said: “Hundreds of residents take part in our kids 4 £1 activities each week during the school holidays so we know just how valuable these sessions are to families in our borough right now especially during December which is already such an expensive time of year for everyone.

As a council which is on the side of our residents, we want everyone to live healthy fulfilled lives and this includes having access to the fantastic leisure facilities which are on people’s doorsteps. These one-pound sessions are not only a great way to keep busy but they offer families the opportunity to try new activities like snow sports – we’d encourage everyone to book just one activity and give it a try.”

Activities can be booked 7 days in advance (with the exception of swimming) to help ensure you get your guaranteed slots.

The latest brochure can be found at www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/kidsforaquid.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP