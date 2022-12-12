One-pound leisure activities help families to keep busy this winter in Telford and Wrekin

Telford & Wrekin Council are bringing back their Kids 4 £1 leisure programme this December to help support families to once again to stay local and spend less during school holidays.

One-pound leisure activities help families to keep busy this winter

Family favourite indoor and outdoor activities are available including swimming, tennis and soft play as well as winter themed sports like tobogganing and tots donuts at Telford Snowboard and Ski Centre.

The one-pound sessions will run from Monday 19 December to Saturday 31 December 2022.

- Advertisement -

Telford Ice Rink’s Magical Christmas event is also running throughout December which will see visitors of all ages enjoy festive discos, winter themed skating and meet Christmas characters on the ice. This event is perfect for residents who are looking for a Christmas experience Christmas right on their doorstep.

Councillor Kelly Middleton (Lab) Cabinet Member for Leisure, public health and well-being, equalities and partnerships said: “Hundreds of residents take part in our kids 4 £1 activities each week during the school holidays so we know just how valuable these sessions are to families in our borough right now especially during December which is already such an expensive time of year for everyone.

As a council which is on the side of our residents, we want everyone to live healthy fulfilled lives and this includes having access to the fantastic leisure facilities which are on people’s doorsteps. These one-pound sessions are not only a great way to keep busy but they offer families the opportunity to try new activities like snow sports – we’d encourage everyone to book just one activity and give it a try.”

Activities can be booked 7 days in advance (with the exception of swimming) to help ensure you get your guaranteed slots.

The latest brochure can be found at www.telfordandwrekinleisure.co.uk/kidsforaquid.