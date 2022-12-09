Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival announces first acts of next summer’s Gala Show

Tickets are now on sale and two acts revealed for Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival’s (SICF) flagship Gala Show at Theatre Severn next summer.

Set to appear at the festival’s Gala Show are Clinton Baptiste and Adam Rowe

Beginning on Thursday 13 July, the 2023 festival will offer performances at several venues throughout Shrewsbury culminating with the Gala Show highlight on the evening of Sunday 16 July.

Clinton Baptiste is the hapless clairvoyant, medium and psychic from smash hit Channel 4 TV show Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights. Clinton brings his extraordinary gift to SICF and will give readings to audience members, offering advice from beyond the grave. He will predict their future, tell them about their past and all manner of other spooky offerings.

Peter Kay said this of Clinton: “Millions of years ago when man first walked the planet, he had no real means of communication. In time man developed a phenomena which has never been fully understood by the psychic community. This phenomena is Clinton Baptiste.”

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young comics in the world, Adam Rowe has risen from a prodigious newcomer to an international headline act, since his debut in 2010. His natural, laid-back persona combined with a brutally honest, opinionated stand-up and his phenomenal ad-libbing ability, make each of his performances unique, gloriously unpredictable and, most importantly, always hilarious.

Adam has starred on the BBC’s flagship stand-up show Live At The Apollo, Comedy Central’s Roast Battle and ITV’s The Stand-Up Sketch Show. Along with 2022’s Gala Show compere Dan Nightingale, he co-hosts the smash hit podcast Have A Word, which they are due to perform to sold-out audiences at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Commenting on the event, which returns following last year’s sell out Gala Show, SICF director Kevin Bland said: “We are delighted to be here yet again and begin the build-up to next summer’s festival with the announcement of two superb acts. And as ever at this time of year we highly recommend Gala Show tickets as just the perfect Christmas stocking fillers for lovers of comedy!”

Tickets for the SICF Gala Show on 16 July are available through the Theatre Severn box office.

More acts and further programming details will be announced early in 2023.