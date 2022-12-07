New Shrewsbury escape room awaits challengers

A brand-new escape room experience called LevelUp Escapes is about to open at The Darwin shopping centre in Shrewsbury.

Nathan Green – the owner of Level Up Escapes Shrewsbury

Challengers are getting ready to try and raid the Ark and escape with the treasure with an Indiana Jones-themed escape room opening on Saturday 10 December.

Eighteen-year-old entrepreneur Nathan Green from Shropshire is the proud founder of LevelUp Escapes. He has been obsessed with escape rooms for several years – travelling across the UK with family and friends experiencing every possible escape room available and now has created his own for all to attempt in his first bold adventure.

With a theatre and scenic design background, Nathan set out a goal to create an escape room that puts guests’ skills and critical thinking to the test, while navigating the scenes of iconic movies. Ark Radier is the first room to open at the new venue and is bursting with twists turns and secret surprises for its brave challengers to conquer.

LevelUp Escapes is located on the middle level of The Darwin – opposite M&S – and will eventually hold three escape rooms, which will open in phases.

Ark Radier at Level Up Escapes

Ark Radier is a multi-layered game with hidden twists and unexpected turns. With every clue solved and every secret revealed, people peel back another layer of the story to find the Mayan treasure.

Each game will last 60 minutes and cost from £16 – £24 per person, depending on the size of the team. The escape room is suitable for all ages and children fifteen and over can experience the escape room on their own.

Nathan Green, Founder of LevelUp Escapes, said:

“We’re so excited to be bringing the excitement of our escape rooms to the people of Shropshire. There isn’t anything like this in Shrewsbury and it’s really going to create a whole new dimension of entertainment in the area. The Darwin was our preferred location because of its already diverse offer, central location and impressive footfall. I just can’t wait to open our doors and get people playing and talking about our unique experience!”

Interview with Nathan from Level Up Escapes

Martin from Shropshire Live went along to meet Nathan and have a chat about his new venture: