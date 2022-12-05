Festive Fun with Carols in the Square

The countdown to Christmas is well and truly on, and to help get everyone in the festive mood, Shrewsbury’s annual Carols in the Square concert returns next week.

A busy Shrewsbury during a previous Carols in the Square event

The ever-popular festive event will take place on December 14 from 5.30pm in the Square with music for all the family.

Shrewsbury Town Council is organising the concert, which will be broadcast live on BBC Radio Shropshire hosted by Clare Ashford and Adam Green from 6.05pm.

Music will be provided by Shrewsbury Brass Band with members of Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir leading the crowds with renditions of classic Christmas carols including Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Silent Night and Jingle Bells.

The concert will also be available to watch on-line thanks to Shrewsbury-based company, MicroVideo, with live-streaming via the Town Council’s website at https://carolsinthesquare.com/

Helen Ball, town clerk, said: “We always love this annual event, and it does bring something special to Shrewsbury in the run up to Christmas. And it’s great to see so many people come back year after year to help celebrate this great tradition.

“Doorstep Carols also makes a return this year, and whilst the main focus is in the Square in Shrewsbury, there will be communities across the nation ready to join in with our own live event. There will be a number of BBC local radio stations streaming to locations across the communities, helping to bring everyone together at Christmas.

“Special thanks must go to our sponsors, Veolia, for their continued support in helping us to stage this popular festive event and also to MicroVideo for live streaming the concert for those unable to attend.”

To allow the Carols in the Square event to be held safely, there will be road closures in place on High Street, Wyle Cop (NW direction) & Princess Street, which will be closed from 4.30pm until around 7.30pm.

The Square will be closed all day, from 8am until around 7.30pm.

The Darwin Shopping Centre will be open until 9pm, whilst many of the town’s independent retailers will also be open late. The Market Hall will remain open until 8pm with the live music relay from the Square.