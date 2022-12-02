A new event is coming to Telford Town Park this December

Two 15 minute displays of over 400 drones creating images in the sky relating to landmarks and events in Telford and Wrekin will take place in Telford Town Park later this month.

Telford & Wrekin Council’s We Are Telford Festive Drone Show will take place at 5pm and 9pm on Wednesday 21 December.

Telford & Wrekin Council commissioned Celestial, a drone art company, to create the 15 minute show celebrating all that Is Telford as well as local artist Trademark Blud to write and produce the soundtrack to accompany the show.

The story spans the history of the region as well as referencing features that are relevant and recognisable to all today. The show promises to deliver something for all ages and a shared experience in the run up to Christmas.

Telford & Wrekin Council leader, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said:

“This new event will really be something for all to look forward to, a fantastic light show and accompanying soundtrack that will resonate I am sure with so many of our residents as they hear shout-outs of the many landmarks and events that make up our borough. I am delighted to be bringing this event to Telford and Wrekin and at this special time of year, it’s more important than ever for families to be able to enjoy time out together and sharing festive experiences.

“We want you to enjoy this event as much as possible so please dress appropriately for the weather and conditions and ensure that you have a ticket booked to attend the event. We look forward to seeing you there!”

Tickets

The event is free but tickets must be pre-booked in advance as there will be no entry without a ticket. Telford residents are being given priority booking for what is expected to be a very popular event.

Residents living in the Telford & Wrekin borough will have priority access to booking from 10am Tuesday 6 December until 10am Thursday 15 December after which time the booking link will be open for all. The booking link will be available on the Telford & Wrekin Council Facebook page @TelfordWrekin.