Shrewsbury Market Hall to host Christmas ‘Winter Warmer’ events

Shrewsbury Market Hall is throwing a series of ‘Winter Warmer’ events every Wednesday evening, from November 23 to December 14, to sprinkle some festive sparkle with late night shopping and food and drink.

The ‘Winter Warmer’ events will take place every Wednesday evening

Winter Warmers will see gift stalls, cafes and bars open up to 8pm. There will be appearances from Disney characters to entertain children on November 30 and December 7 too.

And the market’s last popular Saturday Late Night of the year, when cafes, bars, street food venues and a selection of retail stalls open until late evening, will take place on December 3.

The first Winter Warmer kicks off on Wednesday November 23, the night of the Shrewsbury Christmas Lights Switch-On.

“We’ll also have complimentary mulled wine and mince pies for shoppers at our Winter Warmers too. Buy from one of our retail stalls and receive a voucher to claim your mince pie and mulled wine, served 5pm to 6pm,” said market Facilities Manager Kate Gittins.

“Gifts stalls will be open late, selling gifts for all the family, artisan festive decorations, Christmas cards and wrapping paper and the majority of the market’s cafes and bars will be open late for food and drink.”

On Wednesday November 30, Elsa and Olaf, characters from the Disney movie Frozen, will be in residence to meet children, while Wednesday December 7, will see characters Belle and Adam, from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, entertain youngsters. There will also be a children’s Spot-the-Santa Trail.

The last Winter Warmer falls on Wednesday December 14, the night of Shrewsbury’s Carols in The Square. The market plans to broadcast the event live.