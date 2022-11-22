Countdown to Derwen College Charity Christmas Fayre

The magic of Christmas will be delivered early to Derwen College, in Gobowen, for a bumper Christmas Fayre this weekend, from 25 to 27 November.

Father Christmas will be meeting and greeting youngsters in his cosy grotto

Derwen Charity is hosting three days of festive joy with an extravaganza that offers something for everyone, including a popular Christmas Market and an audience with Santa (booking required).

The Christmas Fayre – from Friday, 25 November to Sunday 27 November – will see a host of Shropshire’s top artisan producers selling festive food, gifts, crafts and decorations. The market stalls will be offering unique hand-crafted present ideas alongside Derwen College’s own Garden Centre and Gift Shop merchandise. There will be late night shopping on Friday until 8pm, followed by Saturday opening (9am-4pm) and Sunday opening (10am-3pm).

- Advertisement -

Father Christmas will be meeting and greeting youngsters in his cosy grotto, and the Christmas cheer continues with sparkly lights, festive tunes and Christmassy treats in the Walled Garden Café, Garden Centre and Gift Shop and The Vintage Advantage charity shop.

Friday night will see a Christmas performances from the College’s Derwen on Tour (DOT) sign, song and dance group.

While on Sunday, there’ll be a visit from an adorable Christmas pony and two Valais black faced miniature sheep for little children to pet.

Don’t miss the café’s popular turkey baps. Or samples festive goodies from food stalls including Wrexham-based Pickled Pig Horse Box.

The specialist further education college has its own Garden Centre and Gift Shop which will be selling Christmas trees, Derwen College-designed Christmas cards, seasonal plants, decorations, unique gifts and hampers.

Derwen College Charity Fundraising Coordinator Anna Evans, said that the success of last year’s Christmas Fayre, had spurred the commercial team to go even bigger and better this year.

She said: “Last year’s Christmas Fayre was a huge success. The feedback from customers, stallholders and even Father Christmas, was overwhelmingly positive, with many very keen to sign up again. There are still places available to see Santa, but we urge families to book now to ensure their space.”

“We are delighted that many of last year’s wonderful stallholders are coming back, and many new crafters and delicious artisans will also be joining us. This year’s Fayre promises to be more joyful than ever!”