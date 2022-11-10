Bookings open for festival family fun run in aid of charity at Telford Town Park

Bookings have now opened for Santas from across Telford and beyond to get their red and white suits on and enjoy the great outdoors in aid of charity!

Colin Thompson, vice chair of The Friends of Telford Town Park, as Santa and Zoe Maxfield, the Event Coordinator at Midlands Air Ambulance

The annual Christmas Fun Run in Telford Town Park will take place on Sunday 4 December and will see hundreds of people pound the streets of the award winning park in aid of Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.

The run, which was started by voluntary group the Friends of Telford Town Park in 2007, has grown in popularity over the years and is a great family fun event with many people dressed as Santa, elves, reindeer and other festive gear, which is optional but encouraged.

A 2km and a 5km course will be available for runners to participate in after a lively warm up set to Christmas music and the run will be officially started by the Mayor of Telford, Councillor Raj Mehta.

Colin Thompson, vice chairman of the Friends of Telford Town Park, which helps to marshall the event and provides support to the organising charity, said: “It has always been a great event and one which everyone involved with very much enjoys.

“It is the perfect chance to get dressed up and have fun as a family and a great opportunity to explore the wonderful site we have at Telford Town Park and raise money for a worthwhile cause.

“Our voluntary group has always enjoyed arranging this event since we started around 15 years ago and we have loved to see how much it has grown over the years and is now ably run by the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity team, who we are happy to support.”

Emma Wood, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said: “We are very pleased to be able to bring back the Christmas Fun Run after a break due to Covid.

“This year is set to be bigger and better than ever and we are pleased to have bookings open and people able to sign up to something fun to kick off their festive period.

“It is always so much fun and is an excellent way to raise money to support our lifesaving work as each mission costs £2,950 by air ambulance and £288 by critical care car.”

On the day runners can book in from 10.30am and the event starts officially at 12 midday – pre registration is encouraged to avoid disappointment, which you can do online now at www.midlandsairambulance.com/2022xmasfunrun.

All entrants who take part will receive a free raffle ticket.