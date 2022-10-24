Sell-out predicted Shrewsbury’s spectacular double fireworks display

The countdown is on for Shrewsbury’s spectacular double fireworks display with people being urged to get their tickets now as organisers are anticipating a sell-out crowd on the night.

This year’s event at the West Mid Showground on Saturday, November 5, also has musical entertainment with The 90s Revival and a performance featuring Bradley from S Club.

The charity event is always well attended – with tickets selling out last year – and once again there will be two separate displays. The first, a quieter show, ideal for smaller children, while the second held later in the evening will be a much louder display.

There will also be a funfair, a selection of food and drink will be available and discounted earlybird tickets are still on offer, providing significant savings on individual and family tickets. There is free admission for children aged five or under.

Ian Bebbington, chief executive of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society, said: “We love the double fireworks display at the showground and judging by past events, so do the thousands of people who keep coming back each year.

“We actually sold out last year, which was brilliant, so it’s important to let people know that if they want to come along on November 5 they should take advantage of our earlybird offer and buy tickets ahead of the day.

“This year we have the added music attractions of Bradley from S Club and The 90s Revival. We always have music at our bonfire nights but this year promises to be something special!

“There will be a big screen and a real concert feel to proceedings with the DJs keeping the crowd entertained leading up to the special performance from Bradley.

“Bonfire night is one of our most eagerly-anticipated attractions at the showground, it’s always a great spectacle and a hugely successful event for us – raising a lot of money for our charity.

“There’s plenty of free parking, gates open at 4.30pm, the bonfire will be lit one hour later and the first fireworks display will take place at 6.15pm. This will be an exciting colourful display with less bang – ideal for younger children.

“The second display starts at 7.45pm and will be the usual loud blockbuster event, more in keeping with what people would expect from a traditional fireworks show. Anyone attending the first show will be more than welcome to stay for the second.”

Tickets

Earlybird tickets are priced at £12 for adults, £5 for a child aged six or over and a family ticket for two adults and three children costs £26.50.

Buying tickets ahead of the day means a £3 saving for individual adult and children tickets and a £3.50 saving on a family ticket compared to tickets bought on the gate on the day – assuming there are any left.

There is no admission charge for children aged five or under. To buy tickets, visit https://westmidshowground.digitickets.co.uk/tickets

All proceeds will go to the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s Rural Charity which ensures the showground can continue as a vital part of the community, along with allowing the society to make donations throughout the year to various groups and organisations.