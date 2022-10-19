Spooky fun planned for Wellington this half-term

A week of spooky fun is lined up for Wellington when a new ‘witches trail’ gets underway.

Wellington trader Kay Corbett with one of the Witches of Wellington posters

Children are being encouraged to walk around the town from October 24 to spot 12 witches hidden in shop windows.

Paola Armstrong, Events, Marketing and Communications Officer of Wellington Town Council, which is organising the week with Love Wellington, said that this was a new half term activity for local youngsters.

“We are inviting children to collect a trail map from The Orbit and wander around the town spotting the pictures of witches,” she explained.

“Then they should take the completed sheet back to The Orbit to collect their Halloween treat provided by local sweet shops – Sweets Galore in the market and Sweet Shack in Market Annexe.

“It’s all free and will be a lot of fun – as well as encouraging families to check out the amazing window displays around Wellington,” Paola added.