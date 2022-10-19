Free half term family fun at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings

A free programme of family activities is taking place at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings this half term, 22 – 30 October.

Interior view of the new exhibition The Mill at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. Photo: Historic England Archive

The daily programme of events will bring the history of the newly-restored 225-year-old building to life in a fun and engaging way, encouraging people of all ages to find out more.

There’s something for everyone with activities including an opportunity to meet Flax and Barley, the time-travelling, storytelling cats, a family trail, a competition to build the tallest skyscraper, badge making and daily arts and craft activities. Booking is not required.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings opened to the public in September for the first time in 35-years, following a £28 million, eight-year restoration programme. Access to the site, including the shop and Turned Wood Café, is free of charge.

As well as the free programme of family activities, child entry to the new exhibition, called The Mill, is free throughout half term. Tickets for adults are £7.50 and pre-booking is recommended.

Created by Historic England and exhibition consultants Mather & Co, The Mill, tells the story of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and its crucial role in the industrial revolution. With digital and hands-on activities for all ages, it features the stories of the lives of the workers, engineers, soldiers and entrepreneurs who played their part in the incredible story of this industrial heritage building known as the grandparent of skyscrapers.

The exhibition also tells the story of those who campaigned to save and repurpose this global engineering landmark for future generations to enjoy.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead said: “We’re delighted that Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is now open and are looking forward to welcoming more and more visitors to discover the story of this fascinating place.

“We’re excited about hosting a wide-range of activities for half term week, the first of our upcoming seasonal holiday offers which are a key part of bringing the site back to life. They will help make it a hub for the local community and give people a reason to come back time and time again.

“You can journey with our story-telling cats Flax and Barley as they stroll through the building and tell tales of the people who worked at the Flaxmill and the things they saw. Our craft activities include learning to make badges, build brick skyscrapers and mask making.

“We’re also keen to hear from local people about their ideas on further events and activities we can host here, to get the whole community involved. Whether you live nearby, work locally, or just really care about this special place – we’d love to hear from you.”

For more information on the activities for half-term week, or to find out more about Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, visit www.shrewsburyflaxmillmaltings.org.uk.