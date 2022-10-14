13.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, October 14, 2022
Now Playing:

Award-winning folk duo come to Wem Town Hall

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Arts Alive are bringing award-winning folk duo, Good Habits, to Wem Town Hall on Friday 21st October.

Accordionist Pete Shaw and singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz
Accordionist Pete Shaw and singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz

Mixing vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz and Shrewsbury man Pete Shaw on accordion, draw on diverse musical tastes and weave them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness. After touring New Zealand, they’ve returned to spread their joyous music throughout the UK. 

Turning heads across the globe, their unique sound and brand of brisk instrumental virtuosity, once reviewed as a duo with the sound of a five piece, is far larger and more diverse than you might expect. Their creative arrangements and lyrics produce folk music with something for everyone.

- Advertisement -

Winners of the Purbeck Rising Folk Award 2020, this young duo has performed at Manchester Folk Festival, Bristol Folk Festival, Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Kendal Calling and the prestigious Cecil Sharp House.

This is a rare opportunity to experience the power of alternative folk music, in the company of two fantastic artists whose musical skills and connection produce amazing pieces, timed to perfection. Don’t miss it!

Reviews

“A captivating set of highly original songs… there’s rare emotional warmth and fullness to Good Habits’ sound.’’– Songlines (★★★★)

“This duo has an infectious energy and joy that’s impossible to resist” – Folk Radio UK

“Revved up folkies with great energy and spirit” – 13th Floor (★★★★★)

“Great music, great fun and everyone smiling as they left. You can’t ask for more from a night out!” – Arts Alive

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP