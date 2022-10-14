Award-winning folk duo come to Wem Town Hall

Arts Alive are bringing award-winning folk duo, Good Habits, to Wem Town Hall on Friday 21st October.

Accordionist Pete Shaw and singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz

Mixing vivid storytelling with eclectic sounds, singer-cellist Bonnie Schwarz and Shrewsbury man Pete Shaw on accordion, draw on diverse musical tastes and weave them into an action-packed narrative of folky goodness. After touring New Zealand, they’ve returned to spread their joyous music throughout the UK.

Turning heads across the globe, their unique sound and brand of brisk instrumental virtuosity, once reviewed as a duo with the sound of a five piece, is far larger and more diverse than you might expect. Their creative arrangements and lyrics produce folk music with something for everyone.

Winners of the Purbeck Rising Folk Award 2020, this young duo has performed at Manchester Folk Festival, Bristol Folk Festival, Shrewsbury Folk Festival, Kendal Calling and the prestigious Cecil Sharp House.

This is a rare opportunity to experience the power of alternative folk music, in the company of two fantastic artists whose musical skills and connection produce amazing pieces, timed to perfection. Don’t miss it!

Reviews

“A captivating set of highly original songs… there’s rare emotional warmth and fullness to Good Habits’ sound.’’– Songlines (★★★★)

“This duo has an infectious energy and joy that’s impossible to resist” – Folk Radio UK

“Revved up folkies with great energy and spirit” – 13th Floor (★★★★★)

“Great music, great fun and everyone smiling as they left. You can’t ask for more from a night out!” – Arts Alive

For more information and to buy tickets visit www.artsalive.co.uk.