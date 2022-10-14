Autumn at Attingham Park

Enjoy the great outdoors at the National Trust’s Attingham Park this autumn. With woodland walks, pleasure grounds, deer park, walled garden and orchard, autumn is impressive at Attingham.

Attingham straw bale mountain 2022

The autumn colours of golden yellows, ambers, red, deep greens and rich browns sweep across the estate and make a beautiful setting for exploring with friends and family.

Attingham’s much loved Field of Play has been transformed this October and families can explore new heights on the straw bale mountain, before trying out the slide. By popular demand, the straw bale maze is here to stay until the end of October, promising lots of family fun.

Rebekah Taylor, Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer said:

“Autumn is a special time of year at Attingham and we hope families will enjoy the opportunity to explore nature, have a great time and create memories together. Whether it’s a woodland walk or letting off steam on the straw bale maze and mountain, we look forward to welcoming everyone to Attingham.”

As Half Term approaches, why not have a go at creating some wild art? From Saturday 1 October to Sunday 20 November ‘Forest Faces’ clay packs will be available to purchase from Visitor Reception, for £3 per pack. Have a go at creating a funny, spooky, scary, or friendly face to decorate a tree in a special ‘Forest Faces Grove’ area at Attingham. The air-drying clay in the pack will break down naturally over the coming days and weeks and return to nature.

The Outdoor Cinema returns to Attingham in October with scary and spooky theme to the evening’s entertainment, from Wednesday 19 to Friday 21 October. For more information on What’s On at Attingham visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

National Trust members and under 5s visit Attingham for free, standard admission charges apply for non-members. Attingham is open daily from 8am.