Shropshire debut for esteemed jazz vocalist and her quartet

On October 14th, Lilleshall Hall are welcoming the Val Sinclair Cool Daddy Jazz Quartet for an evening of fine dining and sophisticated music at the venue’s Chapters Restaurant.

Val Sinclair

Tickets are currently on sale for the event but selling out fast. This will be Val’s first appearance in Shropshire since moving to the county from Cambridgeshire earlier in the year.

Clair Luckman, Hospitality Manager at Lilleshall said:

“We can’t wait to welcome Val and her cool quartet to our beautiful Chapters Restaurant, where guests will enjoy an eclectic mix of music, as well as a delicious three-course meal prepared by our talented team of chefs.

“We do have a small number of tables left but would encourage people to book now to avoid disappointment. While there won’t be a strict dress code on the night, we are advising smart casual attire.

“For people who want to truly relax for the evening, we’re recommending an overnight stay in our refurbished Main House accommodation, where rooms are available at £90, and that includes a delicious breakfast the following morning.”

Val Sinclair added:

“Having moved here from Cambridgeshire last year, I’m delighted that my first public performance in Shropshire is to be in the lovely setting of Lilleshall House – I’m really looking forward to the event!

“Diners can expect a mixture of music with a focus on jazz but with some blues thrown in. I like to adapt to the mood of the room, so expect a few musical surprises along the way.”

Tickets are on sale now and cost £40 per person, and the event is for over 18s only. You can purchase tickets from the reception at Lilleshall or call a member of the team on 01952 603003. Free parking is available on site.