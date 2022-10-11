Feasting, Fire and Folklore at Fordhall Organic Farm

With October half term on the approach, Fordhall Farm has Halloween excitement planned for families.

Folk band Litha, who will be performing at the Samhain event

Just like that, calendar pages have flipped over to October, and of course the 31st is well known for children in various seasonally appropriate attire knocking on your door and carving pumpkins. But this year, on Fordhall Farm, there is a Samhain event happening so adults can enjoy celebrating the season too!

Prior to Halloween, the Gaelic festival of Samhain was celebrated. This celebration takes place at roughly the half way point between the autumn equinox and the winter solstice, marking the end of the harvest season, and the entry into the winter months. Historically, Samhain has been celebrated with fires, feasts and gatherings with music and storytelling, and those who continue to observe this festival have continued these traditions to this day.

Following the lovely celebration of the Summer Solstice on the farm, event producer Suzanne Antoney-Byrnes is once again working with Fordhall Community Land Initiative (FCLI) general manager Charlotte Hollins, to bring ‘an evening of feasting, fire and folklore’. From folkloric tales from Jake Evans, to live music from folk band Litha, to delicious seasonal food, this celebration of summer’s end is an opportunity to experience a more traditional autumn festivity.

Charlotte Hollins said:

“It is wonderful the Summer Solstice Celebration was so well received, as this has opened up the opportunity to take part in more traditional celebrations of the changing seasons, such as the upcoming Samhain event. These festivities revolve around the coming together of a community, to connect with each other and with nature – all values are important to us here at Fordhall.

“We also hope families will be joining us in the October half term, to enjoy our seasonal farm trail and join in the spooky fun in our woodlands. Dressing for the spooky season is not only acceptable but encouraged!”

With October half term on the approach Fordhall Farm has Halloween excitement planned for families during their Wicked Woods! Professional storyteller, Jake Evans, will be revisiting the farm to thrill families with his tales, while down in the woodlands there will be all sorts of magical seasonal crafts and woodland fun to dive into.

From creating macrame ghosts, weaving stick and wool spider webs, to taking on the challenge of the spooky blindfold trail and enjoying a tasty cup of spooky juice warmed over a campfire, there are creepy activities to suit everyone. You never know, ghostly activity may be happening as we do have a heritage Ringwork and Bailey site dating back to Norman times – keep an eye out!

For more details see https://www.fordhallfarm.com/calendar/