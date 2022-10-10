14.1 C
Shropshire
Monday, October 10, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Curtain to rise on Madeley’s first pantomime

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

The curtain is set to rise on Madeley’s first pantomime with Sleeping Beauty set to be staged in December.

Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime
Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime

The production is a partnership between 7 Academy of Performing Arts and The Anstice community hub.

Ben Anderson, who trained with the Royal Ballet School before founding 7 Academy in Sutton Hill, said that excitement was already building.

- Advertisement -

“We have just done a small tour of the town promoting our pantomime and it was great to see so much enthusiasm,” said Ben.

“Our production of Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime – with an outrageous dame, a hilarious comic, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.

“The show will feature a cast of six professional and semi-professional actors, as well three teams of 12 child performers from 7 Academy of Performing Arts.

“It will be a panto full of heart…at the heart of Madeley!” he commented.

There will be eight performances running from Saturday 17th December to Wednesday December 21, with all tickets priced at £11, available from The Anstice.

Founded in 2016, 7 Academy has grown into one of the county’s leading centres for the performing arts, teaching youngsters aged from two to 18.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP