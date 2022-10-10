Curtain to rise on Madeley’s first pantomime

The curtain is set to rise on Madeley’s first pantomime with Sleeping Beauty set to be staged in December.

Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime

The production is a partnership between 7 Academy of Performing Arts and The Anstice community hub.

Ben Anderson, who trained with the Royal Ballet School before founding 7 Academy in Sutton Hill, said that excitement was already building.

“We have just done a small tour of the town promoting our pantomime and it was great to see so much enthusiasm,” said Ben.

“Our production of Sleeping Beauty will include everything you expect from a family pantomime – with an outrageous dame, a hilarious comic, a delightfully wicked baddie, marvellous musical numbers and tons of slapstick fun.

“The show will feature a cast of six professional and semi-professional actors, as well three teams of 12 child performers from 7 Academy of Performing Arts.

“It will be a panto full of heart…at the heart of Madeley!” he commented.

There will be eight performances running from Saturday 17th December to Wednesday December 21, with all tickets priced at £11, available from The Anstice.

Founded in 2016, 7 Academy has grown into one of the county’s leading centres for the performing arts, teaching youngsters aged from two to 18.