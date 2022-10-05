16.2 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, October 5, 2022

Listen to Shropshire Live, online, on your mobile and Alexa smart speaker – click for more!

Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production at Theatre Severn will be Yasmina Reza’s dark comedy – Art

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) forthcoming production of Art by Yasmina Rezaat Theatre Severn, which takes place from 9 to 12 November.

Ben Christie (Serge), Tom Scott (Yvan) and David Wright (Marc)
Ben Christie (Serge), Tom Scott (Yvan) and David Wright (Marc)

Serge has bought a painting. It is white on a white background, with three white lines down the middle. He invites his friends Marc and Yvan over to view it. Marc does not like the painting and Yvan is undecided.

Translated into English from French by Christopher Hampton, Art is a dark comedy about how disagreement among friends can affect the survival of their friendship.

- Advertisement -

Following the success of looking at 1980s’ club culture with SDC’s 2021 production of Bouncers, director Derek Willis sees Art as an antidote to the 1990s’ TV series Friends.

He said: “A smash in London’s West End, Art examines why we are friends, what binds us together and what happens when friends disagree. It is a darkly funny play, which has been shocking and amusing audiences in equal measure, since it was first performed at the Comédie des Champs-Élysées, Paris in 1994.”

Performances of Art start at 8pm in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn.

Book Tickets

Concessions are available for block bookings of ten or more people across every night and are £15 per ticket. All other prices are £17.50.

For more details contact the box office at Theatre Severn – telephone 01743 281281 – or order online at https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/art. SDC will donate a percentage of profits from the production to Severn Hospice.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP