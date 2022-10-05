Shropshire Drama Company’s forthcoming production at Theatre Severn will be Yasmina Reza’s dark comedy – Art

Tickets are now on sale for Shropshire Drama Company’s (SDC) forthcoming production of Art by Yasmina Rezaat Theatre Severn, which takes place from 9 to 12 November.

Ben Christie (Serge), Tom Scott (Yvan) and David Wright (Marc)

Serge has bought a painting. It is white on a white background, with three white lines down the middle. He invites his friends Marc and Yvan over to view it. Marc does not like the painting and Yvan is undecided.

Translated into English from French by Christopher Hampton, Art is a dark comedy about how disagreement among friends can affect the survival of their friendship.

Following the success of looking at 1980s’ club culture with SDC’s 2021 production of Bouncers, director Derek Willis sees Art as an antidote to the 1990s’ TV series Friends.

He said: “A smash in London’s West End, Art examines why we are friends, what binds us together and what happens when friends disagree. It is a darkly funny play, which has been shocking and amusing audiences in equal measure, since it was first performed at the Comédie des Champs-Élysées, Paris in 1994.”

Performances of Art start at 8pm in the Walker Theatre at Theatre Severn.

Concessions are available for block bookings of ten or more people across every night and are £15 per ticket. All other prices are £17.50.

For more details contact the box office at Theatre Severn – telephone 01743 281281 – or order online at https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/shows/whatson/art. SDC will donate a percentage of profits from the production to Severn Hospice.