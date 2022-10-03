New kindness ticket initiative launched in Telford

A new initiative is being launched to help make a difference this Christmas with the gift of pantomime.

Kindness Tickets can be purchased for £20

The Kindness Ticket has been set up by Telford Theatre to give people the opportunity to offer the gift of pantomime to families living in difficult circumstances in the Telford and Wrekin borough.

The Kindness Ticket will be distributed to families through the Christmas Smile project and will provide a family with a ticket to attend the Snow White and Seven Dwarfs pantomime at Telford Theatre. Christmas Smile was founded in 2013 to provide gifts to local children and families living in difficult circumstances. It is a project run by the community for the community.

Kindness Tickets can be purchased for £20 online at telfordtheatre.com, calling in at the theatre in Oakengates or by phoning the theatre on 01952 382 382. They will also show as an option when people are buying their 2022 pantomime tickets. Kindness Tickets will be available to purchase until 30 November 2022.

All donated tickets will be distributed through the Christmas Smile project to families living in difficult circumstances in the Telford and Wrekin borough.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said:

“I am delighted to be launching Kindness Ticket. It’s a really special time of year coming up. We know that many of you start to look forward to Christmas and a big part of that is coming to pantomime. But we know that not all of our families and children in the borough are able to enjoy a pantomime because they can’t afford it.

“So if you can help, you can buy a Kindness Ticket and that will be passed on to a family who can come along and enjoy the show. Thank you in advance for helping to share the magic of pantomime. We’re on your side as we look ahead to this special time of year.”