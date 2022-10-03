Independent cinema rolls out red carpet to celebrate black history month

In collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council, Wellington Orbit is screening The Woman King with an opening night, red-carpet premiere as part of the events taking place in the borough during Black History Month.

Black History Month is an annual celebration of the achievements of black people throughout history. Each year, the celebration carries a particular theme with this year’s being “time for change, action not words”.

The Woman King is a historical epic which appeals to drama and actions fans about the true events that occurred in the West African state of Dahomey in the 1800’s. It centres around the story of the Agojie otherwise known as the Dahomey Amazons where an all-female military regiment formed to protect the way of life in Dahomey.

The screenings of the film begin on Friday 7 October with an invite-only red-carpet premiere featuring African drummers, Caribbean food and drink from Lavern at Lola’s Kitchen, a talk from Chantelle Lunt – a national civil rights campaigner working to decolonize communities and promote racial equality, artwork from the talented Hanifa Hudson whose work is inspired by her fight for reparatory justice and a display from Christopher Day – a glassblower showcasing his signature pieces and take on this year’s theme.

The opening night is followed by daily screenings until 13 October providing a unique opportunity to come together to celebrate culture and diversity.

Damian Breeze, General Manager at Wellington Orbit said:

“The Orbit is here for every member of the community, regardless of background or beliefs and we are delighted to be able to show our support of Black History Month with a range of events and screenings in collaboration with Telford & Wrekin Council.”

Councilor Paul Watling, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Stronger and Safer Communities, said:

“We are thrilled to be celebrating Black History Month with a great range of events across the borough this October including the magic of cinema at Wellington Orbit, a key community asset to both Wellington and the Borough. These events provide everyone the opportunity to come together to celebrate a diverse community and allow us to expand our knowledge of the amazing history and culture the community has.”

The Orbit is a charitable not for profit organisation which opened in 2019 in the former HSBC Bank Building in the heart of Wellington with the aim of providing arts and cultural facilities for the benefit of the community. Their ambitious plans are well-underway with fundraising for phase II off to a rapid start to expand into the upper two floors of the building.

The celebrations continue in the borough throughout the rest of the month with more events in the works at the Orbit to bring the community together.

Tickets for public screenings of the film ‘The Woman King’ can be purchased from Wellington Orbit via their website at www.wellingtonorbit.co.uk or in their café.