Let’s Rock Shrewsbury announce headliners for 2023

Let’s Rock have announced the headliners and performers for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury, happening Saturday, July 15 at The Quarry.

Soft Cell will be headlining Let’s Rock Shrewsbury. Photo: Andrew Whitton

Let’s Rock Shrewsbury 2023 will be headlined by Soft Cell plus very special guests The Boomtown Rats in a stellar line-up that also includes Midge Ure, Heaven 17, The Undertones, Neville Staple, T’Pau, Hue & Cry, China Crisis, Five Star and many more.

Electronic music pioneers Marc Almond & Dave Ball aka Soft Cell have sold over 10million albums worldwide and enjoyed twelve UK Top 40 hits in the early ‘80s, including their mega global No.1 smash “Tainted Love” plus further Top 5 singles “Bedsitter”, “Say Hello, Wave Goodbye” and “Torch.”

Marc Almond & Dave Ball (Soft Cell) said: “We are delighted to be headlining so many Let’s Rock festivals in 2023. We’re playing Northern Ireland, Shrewsbury, Exeter and Southampton for the first time ever as Soft Cell, as well as in our spiritual home of Leeds, and look forward to seeing everyone at this great festival.”

A celebration of all things pop and ‘80s, Let’s Rock offers gloriously unpretentious non-stop fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a crowd of all ages many of whom come dressed in their finest ‘80s fashion.

Commenting, Let’s Rock organisers and founders Nick Billinghurst & Matt Smith said: “It was truly humbling to have everyone back at Let’s Rock this summer after two difficult years, and it means the world to us that our loyal audience has stuck with us. We’re already looking forward to 2023 and are proud to announce what we hope you’ll agree is a spectacular line-up for Let’s Rock Shrewsbury. See you next summer!”

Let’s Rock is a family-friendly festival; children can enjoy complimentary activities within the ‘Kids’ Kingdom’ area with an interactive circus, face painting, inflatables and more. For adults, there are multiple bars and a ‘Club Tropicana’ VIP area, plus of course the all-important posh loos.

Tickets are on sale now from https://letsrockshrewsbury.com/