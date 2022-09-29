Giant tennis balls roll into Shrewsbury for Tennis Ball Trail

A family tennis ball trail is being served up in Shrewsbury as the town gets ready to welcome top international tennis stars to The Shrewsbury Club.

The trail kicks off on Monday 10 October

12 four-foot high tennis balls will be placed at key locations across the town as part of the countdown to the prestigious ITF World Tennis Tour W100 event which will see leading British and international stars compete in the largest indoor women’s tennis event in the UK this year.

The trail kicks off on Monday, October 10 and the sculptures will be in place until the tournament ends on Sunday, November 6.

“We’re so excited to bring back the Tennis Ball Trail,” said Dave Courteen, managing director of The Shrewsbury Club. “It’s a great fun trail for all ages to enjoy – and there’s great prizes to be won.

“As you find each ball, all you have to do is note down the keyword on the back and then submit your entry for your chance to win.”

Prizes include a one-month family membership to The Shrewsbury Club, four tickets to finals day at the World Tennis Tour W100 at The Shrewsbury Club and two tickets to cinch Championships at the Queen’s Club for one day in June 2023.

“We all know the importance of getting outside into the fresh air and getting our bodies moving,” said Dave. “The trail can be completed by foot so whether it’s a break from your desk or a fun day out for the family, we can’t wait to receive your entries and see all your pictures.

“Who knows – maybe you could discover or rediscover parts of the town you might not have known about or visited for some time.”

The sculptures, which were created by Darwin Composites and painted by local students from Shrewsbury College, are all sponsored by local Shropshire businesses.

“It’s thanks to local businesses across the region that we are able to put on the event,” explained Dave. “And we’re hoping to see some of these businesses take on the trail – maybe even encouraging a bit of healthy competition between teams to see who can find the 12 sculptures first.”

To find out more and download your map and entry form head to worldtennistourshrewsbury.com/tennis-ball-trail.