Get Your Wigle On present The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ – the musical at Theatre Severn this week.

Get Your Wigle On present The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾

Life’s pretty hard when you’re a 13¾ year-old misunderstood intellectual living in a cul-de-sac in 1981. With dysfunctional parents, ungrateful elders and a growing debt to school bully Barry Kent, Adrian Mole’s life simply couldn’t get any worse. So when luminous new girl Pandora joins Adrian’s class, things look set to change for our hapless hero. She immediately captures his heart, only for his best friend Nigel to steal hers…

Based on the classic bestselling novel by Sue Townsend, this critically acclaimed West End musical brings Britain’s best-loved spotty teenager’s story to life for a new generation of theatregoers.

- Advertisement -

The role of Adrian Mole is being played by two young actors Patrick Davies and Louie Pegram – both no strangers to the Theatre Severn stage. Earlier this year, Louie won the award for best performer at this years Junior Theatre Festival (held in Birmingham), which saw Get Your Wigle On bring home two awards. Patrick who’s a long time member of the company, is about to have his debut TV appearance in this weeks episode of House of Dragon. The Mole family is completed by Amy Tennant who plays Adrian’s mother Pauline Mole, James Archer as Adrian’s father, George Mole; and Kathryn Poli as the hilarious Grandma Mole.

The cast also features twenty talented Get Your Wigle On students including Suzi Edwards and Naomi Sanders as Adrian’s love interest Pandora, Oliver Sobey and Nye Crane as Adrian’s best friend Nigel, Matthew Davies and Teddy Shoosmith as the school bully Barry Kent, Will Monek as the sleazy next door neighbour Mr Lucas, Millie Shaw as the red headed harlot Doreen, Jodie Welch as the sweet Miss Elf, Harry Lawrence as the schools terrifying head teacher Mr Scruton and Doug Williams as the comedic 89-year-old Bert Baxter. The live band (led by Matthew Hall), will bring this vibrant score to life and will feature alongside the cast, live on stage.

The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ – the musical is showing at Theatre Severn now and running until the 30th of September. Due to its cheeky and teenage themes it comes with an age guidance – audiences are advised to be over age 11.

Tickets priced from £13.75 can be purchased here.

If you can’t make this weeks performance the multi award-winning group are flying back onto stage this weekend with their junior cast who will take to the stage to perform the new junior edition of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr. Tickets have almost sold out for this weekends performances so be sure to grab yours quick!

Following this week’s The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole aged 13¾ and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr, Get Your Wigle On will begin work on the newly released Disney musical – Frozen Jr which will be performed this December.

The company are holding open auditions for new and existing members next week for youth performers aged 8-18 across Shropshire. Get Your Wigle On is also looking for strong adult singers and performers to join their cast of TITANIC the Musical which will be the groups first show of 2023 and shown at Theatre Severn’s main auditorium. Performers looking to join can visit their website www.getyourwigleon.com for more info.