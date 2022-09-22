13.8 C
Shropshire
Thursday, September 22, 2022
West End hit Saturday Night Fever comes to Shrewsbury

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Direct from the West End, Bill Kenwright’s production of Saturday Night Fever is heading to Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn this October.

The Cast of Saturday Night Fever. Photo: Paul Coltas
The Cast of Saturday Night Fever. Photo: Paul Coltas

Performances will take place from Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 October, when theatre-goers can experience the best-selling Bee Gees soundtrack live on stage in this spectacularly reimagined musical.

Saturday Night Fever follows the story of Tony Manero, as he embarks on a reckless yet thrilling road to dancing success. It’s a homage to the 1977 John Travolta classic with more drama, more music, and hot new choreography featuring onstage actor-musicians in the roles of the Bee Gees, singing all your favourite hits!

Jack Wilcox will lead the cast in the role of Tony Manero joined by Rebekah Bryant as his dance partner Stephanie including the onstage presence of the Bee Gees, played by Drew Ferry, Oliver Thomson and AJ Jenks.

Featuring songs from one of the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time, including the 70s disco classics, Stayin’ Alive, How Deep Is Your Love, Night Fever, Tragedy, and many more, Saturday Night Fever promises to be a night to remember!

Theatre Severn’s Marketing Officer Beki Poole said “This is the first time Saturday Night Fever the musical has toured to Shrewsbury so we’re really excited for the town to experience this spectacular West End production live on stage. Tickets are getting snapped up, so early booking is definitely recommended.”

Tickets for Saturday Night Fever at Theatre Severn are on sale now and can be booked via the venue’s Box Office.

