Llynclys station to open for free heritage weekends

Cambrian Heritage Railways is throwing open its doors for Heritage Open Days 2022.

Nick Culliford, Llynclys Station Master Gearing up for Heritage Open Weekends

Over two weekends in September, the public can discover a little more about our heritage railway, and it’s all free of charge!

This year’s national Heritage Open Days theme is ‘Amazing Inventions’ and what better place to visit for a unique insight into heritage railways than at Llynclys, Oswestry and Weston.

The Open Days festival takes place on September 10th/11th and 17th/18th when the public has free access to hundreds of heritage sites across England which are normally closed or require an entrance fee.

Cambrian Heritage Railways will be opening Llynclys railway station for this special event. The public can enter free and enjoy Brake Van rides hauled by one of our diesel shunters from Llynclys to nearby Penygarreg Halt from 11am – 3.30pm.

Speaking about the forthcoming event, Nick Culliford, Llynclys Station Manager said:

“We’re delighted to be taking part in Heritage Open Days 2022 – England’s largest festival of history and culture. Opening Llynclys station for train rides will allow the public a real sense of what it was once like to ride as a Guard on part of the main Cambrian route into mid-Wales.”

The public can also step further back in time by visiting our popular Cambrian Heritage Railway Museum at Oswestry Railway Station. Full of railway artefacts, it will also be free to visit during this period. The public can also go behind the scenes at Oswestry South signal box and the old goods shed at Weston Wharf. An authentic heritage ‘rail replacement bus’ will connect Llynclys with the main railway sites at Oswestry and Weston.

Heritage Open Days is a chance to explore hidden places and new experiences right on your doorstep. Over 2,000 organisations take part with over 5,500 events and 46,000 volunteers – and all venues are free.

Further information regarding opening dates and times can be found at www.heritageopendays.org.uk.