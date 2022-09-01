21.4 C
Attingham to set the stage for outdoor theatre production

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Attingham will be setting the stage for an outdoor theatre performance of ‘The Pirates of Penzance’ on the evening of Friday 9 September.

The Pirates of Penzance will be performed at Attingham Park on Friday 9 September. Photo: Illyria
Set against a backdrop of the regency mansion, get set for hilarious melodrama and glittering wit as The Pirates of Penzance comes to the outdoor stage at Attingham, care of Illyria.

Rebekah Taylor, Attingham Senior Programming and Partnerships Officer said:

“The Illyria theatre productions are always popular at Attingham and we are looking forward to their latest performance. Their adaption of The Pirates of Penzance is set to be a fantastic evening of fun and laughter and all in the unique setting of Attingham Park.”

As fresh as if it had been written today and packed-full of memorable songs, Illyria’s outdoor theatre performance will burst into action on Friday 9 September at 6.30pm.

Tickets for the outdoor theatre production are on sale now. They cost £15 for an adult and £10 for children aged 7+. They can be purchased via the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/attingham-park/whats-on

Online sales end Thursday 8 September at midnight and any remaining tickets will be available to purchase on the day from Visitor Reception.

Ticket holders are asked to dress for the weather, bring a blanket or camping chair to sit on, as well as your own picnic.

