Friday, August 19, 2022
Oakengates Carnival music line up revealed

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Details of the music line up for Oakengates Carnival which takes place on Saturday, 10 September has been revealed.

Dirty Rockin Scoundrels
There will be a procession through Oakengates from 11am – 12pm followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm – 8pm.

The confirmed music acts are Jake Nelson, The Dirty Rockin Scoundrels, Something 4 The Weekend, The Indigo Machine, and Groove Dynamite, all hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire’s Paul Shuttleworth.

Over on the bandstand, there will be family entertainment, including Punch & Judy, Exotic Zoo, Diddi Dance, music and storytelling from Donna David.

The free kids activities include a bee class, climbing wall, gaming van, circus skills, face painting, crafts, silent disco, space hoppers, meeting alpacas, human table football, helter skelter, rodeo bull, bouncy castles and giant inflatables. There will also be street food, drinks, and stalls.

The Carnival is being organised by Shropshire Festivals in partnership with Oakengates Town Council.

Beth Heath from the award-winning events team said: “Excitement is building for the return of the carnival after a three year wait. This year’s event has all the ingredients for a brilliant family day out. What’s better is – entry and activities are completely free!

“Full credit to Oakengates Town Council for providing the area with such a brilliant event, especially in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis. It will be fantastic to bring the community together, have fun and make memories.

“Join us for a jam-packed day of entertainment!”

Organisers are still open to receiving applications to take part in the procession.

