Outdoor cinema event coming to Lilleshall Hall

Lilleshall Hall are staging an outdoor screening of the Disney modern classic, Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl on Friday 26 August, with cinema goers encouraged to dress up in their best pirate-themed outfits for the evening event.

On the night, there will be various food and drink options available, with a bar for the adults and a popcorn machine for everyone. The cinema area will be open from 6.00pm with the film starting at 8.30pm.

Clair Luckman, Hospitality Manager at Lilleshall said:

“This is the first time we’ve ever done this at Lilleshall and we’re majorly excited about what’s going to happen on the 26th. We’re hoping to see plenty of Jack Sparrows in the audience, or people dressed in their favourite outfit from this much-loved film.

“We’re expecting this first event to be very popular, so we’re recommending people book their tickets beforehand, and also suggesting for parents with kids that they get here early to try out our fun and educational Nature Trail, which will get them in an adventurous mood ready for the film. The Nature Trail is free to enter.”

Pirates of the Caribbean – Curse of the Black Pearl is rated PG-13, but under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Visitors should bring a blanket or deck chairs, and because this is an English summer, an umbrella might be a good idea, but it’s hoped won’t be needed.

Tickets are on sale now at £12.50 for adults and £8.00 for under 16s. Head to the website to secure your place at this exciting, new event – Ticket Booking (lilleshallnsc.co.uk)

Depending on demand, there may also be some tickets to purchase on the day. However, pre-booking, to avoid disappointment, is recommended.

As well as a summer screening, Lilleshall Hall are planning a spooky Halloween outdoor movie night, featuring the classic 90’s horror, The Blair Witch Project.