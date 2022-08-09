Steam in Lights experience retuns to Severn Valley Railway

A popular night time adventure returns to the Severn Valley Railway this November, as the heritage line promises its immersive Steam in Lights experience will be bigger and better than ever.

Severn Valley Railway’s spectacular Steam in Lights

The sound and light extravaganza has a new theme for 2022, with even more stunning light displays and improved on-board music and narration.

At Bridgnorth station, the grand entrance of the spectacular illuminated Steam in Lights train heralds the start of a journey ‘around the world’, passing a variety of magical dioramas that can only be seen from the train.

As visitors steam behind a heritage engine to Hampton Loade, they’re accompanied by on-board music and voiceover, with individual sound systems hidden in each private compartment for an all-encompassing, immersive experience.

On the return journey, the SVR will bring a festive musical party to the train with glow sticks provided to each group.

To ensure groups can create memories together, tickets are purchasable as private compartments or reserved tables – though the magical mood is guaranteed to flow all the way through the train!

“This year, we’re really upping the magical feeling of our Steam in Lights trains,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s events manager.

“There’s a whole new theme to the experience, and we’re keeping the details under wraps because we don’t want to spoil the surprise! What we can guarantee is a journey across the globe, which you’ll only be able to see from the train, and it won’t just be on land either!”