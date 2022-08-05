Welcome return for Shrewsbury Flower Show

Shrewsbury Flower Show makes a welcome return on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 August.

The popular event returns for the first time since 2019 and will be celebrating its 133rd show, making it one of the world’s longest running independent flower shows.

The Quarry will once again be awash with wonderful flowers, fabulous food and live entertainment, making it the ultimate summer day out!

- Advertisement -

Attractions for all ages will include stunning floral arrangements and inspiring show gardens, equestrian competitions and exciting arena entertainment, including The Shetland Pony Grand National.

There will be great shopping opportunities to be had with the dedicated food hall, crafts marquee and a large trade stands area.

Celebrity gardener Toby Buckland, known for presenting numerous gardening TV shows, including BBC Gardeners’ World and the RHS Chelsea Flower Show coverage, will be on hand to offer advice. He will be joined by Penny Meadmore and David Domoney.

A spokesperson for the show said: “We are excited to welcome to our Dingle Marquee this year, Fleurs de Villes who have, for the past five years, been delighting audiences globally with their signature fresh floral mannequins. Popping up in cities around the world, their brand of floral story-telling is compelling with local florists in each city bringing floral art to life in a fashionable way.

“This year marks the launch of the Fleurs de Villes FEMMES series – featuring floral works of art inspired by remarkable women. And in Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebration we are delighted to bring Fleurs de Villes to Shrewsbury for the first time with one iconic mannequin of the Coronation Robes en Fleurs!”

ITV’s This Morning’s chef Phil Vickery will be demonstrating his cookery skills on both days, along with other local chefs.

On Friday evening live music will be by The Ronnies and on Saturday, South African pop star, Amy Jones will take to the stage.

Both days will be topped off with choirs, the massed bands finale and a colourful fireworks display.

Tickets to this year’s event cost £30 from 10am onwards and £20 from 4pm onwards.

Members’ Restaurant and Members’ Bar

Members of Shropshire Horticultural Society need to be aware of changes in the Members’ Restaurant and Members’ Bar this year.

Luxury caterers Comyn Bruce and Jimbos Bars will be supplying the food and drink for this year’s show. However, it will be a cashless service and so debit/credit cards will need to be used.

For full details and to see a range of dining options throughout the show click here.