August events at Ellesmere’s Oteley Estate

The Oteley Estate, a farm which overlooks the town’s mere, has another open garden and market day on Saturday, August 13.

The farm will open up its stable yard for customers to enjoy

The market is free to attend. For a small fee, visitors can also explore the flower-filled secret gardens that surround the mere. The 10 acres of private gardens include a woodland, boathouse, walled garden, tower, and swiss cottage.

Clare Mainwaring from the family team said, “Our free monthly markets are perfect for stocking up on locally made food and gifts from lots of brilliant, independent businesses. Whilst you’re here, you take a stroll around the enchanting gardens that lead down to the shores of the mere.”

The market and open garden day is open from 10am until 5pm, with last entry at 3pm. There is free parking available.

Every Thursday, Oteley hosts a pop-up shop and café, selling homegrown meat and fresh produce, and coffee from Iron & Fire.

Ethical lifestyle, wellbeing and happiness consultant, Caroline Louise, is hosting a Wellbeing in the Woods event on Thursday, August 18. The mini woodland retreat will include mindfulness, meditation, visualisations, journaling, reiki (provided by Reiki Master Tammy Williams), natural art activities, gentle movement and stretching, and a chance to explore the grounds of Oteley.

Entry to explore the private gardens is £6 for over 16s and children go free.