Tickets go on sale for Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings exhibition

Tickets have gone on sale for the new exhibition at Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings – the building that changed skylines across the world forever.

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings is in the final stage of a £28 million, eight-year restoration programme. Photo: Historic England

The Flaxmill Maltings will open on Saturday 10 September 2022 and people can now book tickets in advance online to be among the first to visit the site and explore the new exhibition, called The Mill.

The Mill will bring to life the story of this iconic monument to the industrial revolution and the people involved in its past.

- Advertisement -

Built in 1797, the Grade I listed Main Mill is the world’s first multi-storey, cast iron-framed building. The strength that iron gave to the Main Mill was the innovative leap needed to allow buildings to be built taller and is now therefore described as “the grandparent of the modern skyscraper”.

Now fully restored by site owners, Historic England, the Main Mill and Kiln are opening for the first time as a visitor destination, café and workspace – where people can come to celebrate and explore the site’s story.



The Mill will detail the development of Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings and its crucial role in the industrial revolution. With digital and hands-on activities for all ages, it will feature the stories of the lives of the workers, engineers, soldiers and entrepreneurs who played their part in one of the greatest heritage transformations and regenerations of all time. The exhibition will also tell the story of those who campaigned to save and repurpose this global engineering landmark for future generations to enjoy.

Alastair Godfrey, Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings Project Lead, Historic England, said:

“Launching the ticket sales for the new exhibition brings us yet another step closer to the exciting moment when we throw the doors open for people to come and visit Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings. After years of restoration work, we can’t wait to welcome visitors from all over Shrewsbury, Shropshire and beyond to visit this fascinating and important site and learn more about its role in the region and in shaping the modern world.”



The ground floor of the historic Main Mill will also have a new independent Turned Wood Café, run by the people who brought you The Green Wood Café in Coalbrookdale. The Café will have a strong focus on sustainability, serving a tasty range of vegetarian and plant-based dishes, delicious cakes and house blend coffee which is specially roasted for the site.

Next to this it will also feature a new shop, which will showcase a wealth of local producers featuring over 50% of products from local suppliers and 90% from across the UK. All products have been sourced following the same environmental ethos adopted in the restoration of the building and every effort has been made to ensure products are made from recycled or sustainable materials.

Tickets are available to book from the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings website and booking in advance is recommended to guarantee entry.