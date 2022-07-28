15.6 C
Shropshire
Thursday, July 28, 2022
- Advertisement -

Shropshire festival wins US sponsorship deal

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A unique Shropshire music festival has won a sponsorship deal with an American tourist board.

Amelia Bierre - one of the Louisiana artists at The Big Weekend 2022
Amelia Bierre – one of the Louisiana artists at The Big Weekend 2022

The North Shropshire Big Weekend has been given backing by Louisiana organisation, Lafayette Travel to help the festival bring four US performers to this year’s festival.

The Big Weekend, which takes place on August 12,13 and 14 at Welshampton, near Ellesmere, specialises in celebrating the music and dance of south west Louisiana.

- Advertisement -

It brings to Shropshire the music and dance of the Cajun and Creole communities of Acadiana, south west Louisiana where Lafayette is the central city.

The sponsorship deal reinforces the Big Weekend’s position as the best of its kind outside of Louisiana for showcasing the top artists from Cajun, Creole, Zydeco and Louisiana roots music. It has been negotiated with the support of Travel and Tourism Marketing Limited.

Creative director, Gavin Lewery, said that the sponsorship had made a big difference to the festival’s tight budget.

“Our policy of bringing musicians and performers from America has always been one of the most important elements of our festival. But it is expensive and this sponsorship from Lafayette Travel will help us keep that going,” he said.

Day, afternoon and evening tickets are now available for the festival alongside weekend tickets. Details are available through the website at www.northshropshirecajun.co.uk.

 This year’s line-up features four American performers  in the biggest collection of headline acts in the festival’s nine year history.

The international line-up for the festival includes Blake Miller, Amelia Biere, Ruben Moreno and Desiree Champagne plus touring duo Truckstop Honeymoon and the Barcelo Brothers from Ireland.

They will be joined by UK roots and blues bands, Razor Holler, the Whiskey River Boys, The Midnight Specials and Acadian Strings.

The festival, which runs as a non-profit making community organisation, is the only one which brings musicians from both the Cajun and Creole communities of southwest Louisiana to the UK festival scene.

“We are really proud of the fact that over the years we have been able to bring diverse musicians from the Cajun and Creole scene. This year our four headline acts are backed by an amazing programme of bands from the UK and Ireland performing throughout the weekend. It’s a fantastic line-up and should be a fabulous weekend of music and dancing,” said Gavin.

The three day festival, based around the parish hall, also includes dance and instrument workshops, authentic street food, music sessions in the village pub plus its own festival campsite.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor for the Press CIC.

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2022 Shropshire Live LLP