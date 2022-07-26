New free music and arts festival comes to Shrewsbury

A new festival called LOOPFEST will take place in multiple venues across Shrewsbury this September giving music fans the opportunity to experience a wealth of live music and performances for free.

The event will run from 12pm until 8pm on Saturday 17 September 2022, but it is expected that the music will play well into the night as music fans from across the West Midlands flock to Shrewsbury Town Centre.

Taking its influence from many other successful events held in towns and cities across the UK, such as Sheffield’s Tramlines, LOOPFEST will offer a range of music to suit everyone’s taste from laid-back acoustic to rock, electro and DJ performances.

Venues currently taking part include The Old Post Office, Wheatsheaf, Albert’s Shed, Bull Inn Butchers Row, The Salopian, The Yorkshire House, Albert & Co Frankville, Ashley’s Bar, The King’s Head and Thai-D Food Bar. Organisers are still looking for more venues of all kinds to take part.

James Smith on behalf of LOOPFEST said: “We’re very fortunate to live in an area with many unique shops and places to see, eat and drink. We also have a diverse range of talent within Shropshire and the West Midlands, so it makes sense to bring it all together for a special event.

“Inclusivity is very important to us. The event is free entry and we’re working hard to offer something for everyone for people of all ages. We hope the event will bring some much-needed footfall to the area and make for an enjoyable day of music and creativity”.

LOOPFEST is part-funded by Shrewsbury BID and the event will be fundraising on the behalf of Severn Hospice and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Neonatal Department.

For more information about LOOPFEST see https://loopfest.co.uk.