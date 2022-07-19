Theatre Severn reveals brand-new pantomime Beauty and the Beast

It may be summer, but Theatre Severn are looking forward to Christmas as the cast of their brand-new pantomime Beauty and the Beast were unveiled today.

Starring in Beauty and the Beast are Samantha Dorrance as Beauty, Beast, Brad Fitt as Nurse Nelly and Tommy J Rollason starring as comedy character Jangles

Expect magic and mayhem in what promises to be another spectacular pantomime season in Shrewsbury.

The theatre revealed that over 60% of tickets for Beauty and the Beast have been snapped up already, almost four months before the show opens on Wednesday 30 November.

The pantomime is written by Telford-born Paul Hendy and produced by Evolution, the hugely successful creative team behind pantomimes at Theatre Severn since 2011.

Brad Fitt, recognised as one of the funniest Dames in the country, returns to direct the show and star in his 11th season at Theatre Severn in the role of Nurse Nellie.

Brad will be joined by an all-new cast as Theatre Severn welcomes Tommy J Rollason (as seen on Britain’s Got Talent 2022) in the role of comedy character Jangles.

Fresh from starring in Birmingham Hippodrome’s Goldilocks and The Three Bears, Samantha Dorrance will play the title role of Beauty.

Whilst new-corners Kane Oliver Parry and Tom Carter-Miles will play the roles of Gaston and the Beast, and Jo Osmond will play the fairy.

David Jack, Theatre Services Manager said: “We’re delighted to be able to share another magical pantomime season with everyone again. Beauty and the Beast is a brand-new title for Theatre Severn and Evolution and we’re excited for you to see what the company has in store. We’re sure it will feature everything you’ve come to know and love about Theatre Severn pantomimes, and more!”

Writer and Producer, Paul Hendy said: “We’re incredibly proud of Evolution and Theatre Severn’s reputation for producing top class, spectacular pantomimes and Beauty and the Beast is set to be our best ever! With stunning sets and costumes, and a cast that is undoubtedly one of the strongest we’ve ever presented, this show is certainly not to be missed!”

Beauty and the Beast opens at Theatre Severn on Wednesday 30 November 2022 and runs until Monday 2 January 2023.

Tickets are vailable from the Box Office (01743 281281) or online theatresevern.co.uk.