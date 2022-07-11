24.2 C
Oakengates Carnival to return in September

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Organisers of Oakengates Carnival have announced it will return to the town this September, having not gone ahead since 2019.

Free kids’ activities include inflatables, a climbing wall, exotic zoo, circus performers and face painting

The procession and family fun day will be free to attend and take place on Saturday 10 September.

Oakengates Town Council has enlisted award-winning events business, Shropshire Festivals, to organise the event.

Locals are encouraged to line the streets for a traditional procession through Oakengates from 11am – 12pm, to enjoy carnival floats, vintage cars, tractors, and performers.

The procession will be followed by a free family fun day at Hartshill Park from 12pm – 8pm.

Free kids’ activities include inflatables, a climbing wall, exotic zoo, circus performers and face painting. As well as entertainment on the band stand, the live music stage will host top local bands such as Dirty Rockin Scoundrels and Something 4 The Weekend. There will also be street food, drinks, and stalls.

The organisers have opened applications for carnival floats, vintage vehicles, and marching band style performances.

Beth Heath, Shropshire Festivals’ Director of Fun, said, “Join us for a day of carnival fun and family entertainment! On Saturday, September 10we will be coming together to celebrate the town with a family fun extravaganza at the beautiful Hartshill Park.

“We want to give your family a brilliant day out, so all activities for kids will be free! With inflatables, a climbing wall, exotic zoo, circus performers, space hoppers, sandcastles, balloons, and bubbles, we’re sure they will have a fantastic afternoon.

“Plus, we’ll have tasty street food and drinks, and lots of local businesses running stalls for you to peruse. We’re looking forward to rounding up a summer of celebrations with this key event for the Oakengates area. Join us for a day to remember in the sunshine!”

