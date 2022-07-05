Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra returns with castle concert

Enjoy a picnic concert in the stunning setting of Shrewsbury Castle on Wednesday 13 July, as the town’s symphony orchestra returns for a second year.

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra are to play in the grounds of Shrewsbury Castle

Last summer, Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra played to a full house at the castle in a delightful evening of popular music.

This year’s concert, on Wednesday, July 13, in collaboration with My Shrewsbury Magazine, aims to raise money for local charity, Shropshire Supports Refugees.

- Advertisement -

The programme includes favourites such as the ‘Superman’ theme tune, Pomp & Circumstance, Jerusalem, Radetsky March, ‘The Big Apple’, Die Meistersingers Overture, Nimrod and much more.

Amanda Jones of Shropshire Supports Refugees said: “’We’re delighted to have been chosen as the beneficiary charity for this event. Currently, we have 350 Ukrainians accommodated in Shropshire and another 372 on their way!

“We also support 22 families from the Middle East and a number of asylum seeking individuals. We rely heavily on donations to keep the level of support we offer going. Our support hub sees up to 50 people a day and we need to ensure the fridges and cupboards are stocked up.

“We also run a minimum of nine lessons a week out of the hub and evening classes and ESOL (English language courses) in the hotels in Telford that are hosting the Afghans. Visitors can access help, signposting and support in every aspect of their lives from there.”

Shrewsbury Symphony Orchestra Castle Concert 2022 is on Wednesday, July 13, at 7pm, gates will open at 6:30pm.

If rain or high winds are forecast, the concert will regretfully have to be cancelled, tickets and donations will be refunded. A message will be sent to everyone with advanced bookings. A decision will be made according to the weather forecast at midday on July 13.

Tickets cost just £2 for adults (children free) with a suggested minimum donation of £5 to Shropshire Supports Refugees – please book in advance.