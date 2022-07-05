15.3 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Be inspired by the Shrewsbury Arts Trail Special Exhibition

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Shrewsbury Arts Trail has curated an exciting and eclectic show which opens on Saturday 9 July.

Exhibits range from an early work by Turner, through to contemporary artworks by internationally acclaimed artists.

Exhibits include contemporary works by Jeff Koons, Banksy, Andrew Logan, Tracey Emin, Halima Cassell MBE and many more. Shropshire Museums will be unveiling an 18th century Turner painting of Shrewsbury, from the Shropshire Museums collection, which has been generously re-framed by Jonathan Soden.

Visitors can enjoy a mix of mediums and techniques in the exhibition, from oil on canvas to casting, lithography, ceramics, plastic moulding and textiles.

Exhibits throughout Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery include paintings by Angela Gladwell RA, on the Museum Balcony, and a display of paintings and sculptures by talented local artists in the Shropshire Gallery.

Visitors can follow the Andrew Logan sculpture trail throughout the town, including a visit to Shrewsbury Castle to see the dazzling Cosmic Egg sculpture.

This unmissable exhibition has wide appeal, for the whole family, with everyone invited to engage with the exhibits and perhaps draw what has inspired them!

The Shrewsbury Arts Trail exhibition and museum galleries are free to enter.

The Arts Trail opens on Saturday 9th July until the end of August.

