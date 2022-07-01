Stand-up comedian Anuvab Pal to star at this year’s Ginger and Spice Festival

Stand-up comedian and writer, Anuvab Pal, is to star at this year’s multi-award-winning Ginger and Spice Festival in Market Drayton.

Anuvab Pal

The festival will host ‘Anuvab Pal Live’ at the Festival Drayton Centre on Thursday 22 September at 7.30pm for the first time.

Anuvab’s stand-up show will begin with The British Empire in India but go into what connects Britain and India today- especially the food and will include the links between Market Drayton, Shropshire and Robert Clive.

- Advertisement -

Commenting on the forthcoming stand up show Anuvab Pal said:

“This stand-up show will begin with The British Empire in India but go into what connects Britain and India today- especially the food. And by food, we can’t ignore the journey of spices. What happened when spices came to Britain? What indeed is, the perfect chicken tikka masala? Why have certain British dishes from the Downton Abbey era still survived in India? India’s influence on Britain today is vast – from yoga to Goa to Dishoom. Is this spiritual wellness stuff any good or nonsense?

” Also with Market Drayton being the hometown of Lord Clive, what set him off to leave Shropshire and come to my home town? And thanks to him, I’m back to his hometown 250 years later, speaking his language. We need to talk about Clive!”

Commenting on Anuvab’s attendance, founder and Festival Director, Julia Roberts, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled that Anuvab Pal is joining us at this year’s festival. One of the aims at Festival is to explore the cross-cultural links between the town of Market Drayton and places of historical connection.

“We are therefore delighted to have Anuvab visiting us all the way from India, to explore the relationship between our heritage links to India and what this means to us all today.”

The full festival programme is available via the What’s On page on the website www.gingerandspicefest.co.uk.