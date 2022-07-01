Romantic novelists in ‘meet-the-author’ event at Southwater Library

The Romantic Novelists’ Association (RNA) and Telford & Wrekin Libraries are holding a joint author event at Southwater Library in Telford, between 10am – 1pm on Friday 15 July.

Author Nicola Cornick

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet authors of romantic fiction in a variety of genres ranging from Historical romance, Sagas, Timeslip / Dual Time, and Time Travel to Alternative History and Historical Fantasy.

The participating authors will be signing and selling their books, talking with readers, and wearing the fashions of the eras their books are set in.

The authors taking part are Vicki Beeby, Anna Belfrage, Philippa Carey, Kat Chant, Emma Cooper, Nicola Cornick, Christina Courtenay, Julia Ibbotson, Ruth Frances Long / Jessica Thorne, Ella Matthews, Katy Moran, Melissa Oliver, Sarah Rodi and Catherine Tinley.

Commenting on the event, RNA Chair Jean Fullerton said: “It promises to be a fun event for everyone, with plenty of things on offer to interest anyone who likes books and history!”

The event will be held at Southwater Library on the ground and first floors.