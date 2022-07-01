Journey under the sea with Get Your Wigle On’s production of Disney’s The Little Mermaid

From the award-winning musical theatre company that brought Grease to the stage this summer comes the magical Disney musical The Little Mermaid.

Get Your Wigle On’s adult musical theatre company is preparing to journey under the sea next week with their latest musical spectacle Disney’s The Little Mermaid at Theatre Severn.

This two-act musical production is based on the 1989 Disney film and 2008 Broadway musical and features a gorgeous musical score, a plethora of local talent, fabulous costumes, original choreography and special effects!

Based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen fairy tale, and the wildly popular Disney film, Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colourful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to wordlessly gain Prince Eric’s love within three days – or lose her soul to the ambitious sea witch!

The role of princess Ariel will be played by Izzy Oliver who joined Get Your Wigle On in 2015. The Little Mermaid will mark Izzy’s final stage appearance in Shropshire before beginning her musical theatre training at Urdang Academy in London this September.

Izzy is joined on stage by a cast 30 local performers including: Shrewsbury secondary school music teacher Emily Floyd as Ursula, Severn Hospice Social Worker Diane Drummond as Sebastian, Will Monek-Evans as Prince Eric, Christian Lugtu as Scuttle, Ollie Gupta as King Triton, Aled Houghton and George Wright as Flounder, Ross Wigley as Chef Louis, Amy Tennant, Hannah Schwartzer, Eloise Jones, Mia Mulford, Daniella Williams, Kim Willoughby and Regan Belton as Ariels sisters, Doug Williams as Grimsby and James Broxton and James Archer as Flotsam and Jetsam.

With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including the award-winning, rambunctious and persuasive “Under the Sea,” the stunning “Kiss the Girl,” and the critically acclaimed “Part of Your World.”

The Little Mermaid is showing at Theatre Severn’s Main Auditorium from Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 July. Best availability is for evening performances which start at 7pm. Tickets are available from £14.50 at the Theatre Severn box office.