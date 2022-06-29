Summerfest returns to Lawley Village after two year break

For the first time in two years, Summerfest is returning to Lawley Village on Saturday 2 July from 1pm until 9pm on Lawley Village Green.

Organised by Lawley and Overdale Parish Council in partnership with Bournville Village Trust, residents can enjoy the best live music entertainment the region has to offer and the opportunity to shop, eat and drink.

Simon Bailey, Projects, Events & Engagement Officer at Lawley and Overdale Parish Council said:

“We’ve really missed organising Summerfest the past couple of years, so it’s great its back. Villagers can bring along their chairs and picnic blankets to enjoy a timetable that is packed ranging from Telford Concert Band to the Rock Choir, Exotic Zoo to Loose Lips”

In addition to the entertainment on stage, there will also be fun and games for all ages with vintage fairground games, bouncy castles and face painters.

Nick Freeman, BVT Lawley Village Estates & Stewardship Manager said:

“Along with Lawley and Overdale Parish Council we are delighted to bring this free to attend event to residents of Lawley and surrounding areas. We’ve all missed opportunities like this over the past couple of years, so we hope to see as many residents as possible.”

In addition to the activities, there will be around 30 stall holders selling goods ranging from jewellery to cakes, toys to handmade soap, books to dog accessories and of course the Parish tombola. There will also be a mobile bar, burger and coffee vans as well as other refreshments available.