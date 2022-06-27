16.7 C
Free school summer holiday activities in Telford town centre

Telford’s Meeting Point House is laying on a programme of free summer fun for local youngsters during the school holidays.

There will be sessions specifically for six to nine-year olds, accompanied by parents or carers, every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 12pm, running from August 2-25.

Every Wednesday during August, activity packs will also be available for collection from Meeting Point House from 11am to noon, with all children provided with a free packed lunch.

And from August 1-25, activities for 10 to 13-year-olds will be held at the Southwater venue from 12.30pm to 4.30pm every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The holiday activities are all supported by the Department for Education and Telford and Wrekin Council.

Meeting Point House manager Angela Creighton said the sessions were free, with priority bookings going to youngsters in receipt of free school meals.

“All the sessions will end with a free hot meal, and we are looking forward to welcoming children from all over the local area.”

The sessions for the younger children will include crafts, fun and games, scavenger hunts, a Lego workshop and coding.

For the older children, activities will include outdoor crafts, willow weaving, scavenger hunts, leaf identification, Lego, coding, paper crafts, memory book making, card making, trinket box crafts, creative mindfulness and mindful walking.

“The sessions will include fun physical activities too including boxfit, pilates, bhangra dancing and outdoor games,” said Angela.

“It really will be a summer of holiday fun for the youngsters taking part, and we hope the wide range of activities will offer something for everyone.”

