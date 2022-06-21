16.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Shropshire musical theatre company seeks performers for production of Shrek JR

Entertainment
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire musical theatre company is searching for Junior performers to star in an exciting new production of Shrek JR at Theatre Severn.

Following on from the success of their Easter productions Matilda Jr and Joseph and his Amazing Technicolored Dreamcoat, Get Your Wigle On will be giving young performers the opportunity to perform this new JR musical title based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and fantastic Broadway musical. 

The musical follows the story of the film – everyone’s favourite ogre, Shrek, leads a cast of fairytale misfits on an adventure to rescue a princess and find true acceptance. Part romance and part twisted fairy tale, Shrek JR. is an irreverently fun show with a powerful message for the whole family.

With abundant opportunities for imaginative sets and costumes, and a host of over-the-top roles for an expandable cast, there’s a part for everyone in this dazzling adventure story.

Open auditions for performers aged 9 – 18 will be held this week from the company’s town centre dance studio.

Those interested in auditioning are asked to book an audition slot via the Get Your Wigle On Website. Alternatively, you could call one of the musical theatre team on 01743 272217 or email info@wigles.co.uk for more information.

Shrek Jr will take place at Theatre Severn next in April 2023.

